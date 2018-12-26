RealPage Inc (RP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on shares of RealPage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 535,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. RealPage has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $66.25. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.06 and a beta of 1.36.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $4,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,056,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,603,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $196,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,801.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 915,284 shares of company stock worth $45,690,065. Corporate insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

