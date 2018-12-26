Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Volkswagen (VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR: VOW3) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/25/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €206.00 ($239.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €203.00 ($236.05) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($197.67) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($197.67) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €206.00 ($239.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €206.00 ($239.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €167.00 ($194.19) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €208.00 ($241.86) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($197.67) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €195.00 ($226.74) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €206.00 ($239.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($197.67) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €185.00 ($215.12) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €206.00 ($239.53) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €154.00 ($179.07) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €208.00 ($241.86) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Volkswagen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/31/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €165.00 ($191.86) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €161.00 ($187.21) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €203.00 ($236.05) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($197.67) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Volkswagen was given a new €203.00 ($236.05) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €143.30 ($166.63) on Wednesday. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a fifty-two week high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

