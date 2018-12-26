Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anixter International (AXE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Anixter International (NYSE: AXE):

12/21/2018 – Anixter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2018 – Anixter International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Anixter is a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. They help build, connect, protect and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, they offer full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities. Through their unmatched global distribution network along with their supply chain and technical expertise, they help lower the cost, risk and complexity of their customers’ supply chains. “

12/12/2018 – Anixter International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/10/2018 – Anixter International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating.

12/3/2018 – Anixter International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/27/2018 – Anixter International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/21/2018 – Anixter International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/15/2018 – Anixter International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE:AXE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.48. 1,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,996. Anixter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Anixter International by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Anixter International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Anixter International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anixter International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in Anixter International by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

