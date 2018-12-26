REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Redhill Biopharma Ltd, is an Israel-based specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer. It offers the following gastrointestinal products in the United States: Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and acute enterocolitis, as well as EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes: TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn’s disease; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron; RHB-106; YELIVA (ABC294640); MESUPRON, and RIZAPORT (RHB-103). “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDHL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $24.00 price objective on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price objective on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.81.

Shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $121.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 112.99% and a negative net margin of 461.55%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 162,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It commercializes and promotes gastrointestinal products in the United States. The company's pipeline includes various drug candidates that are in advanced clinical development stages, including three Phase III-stage programs.

