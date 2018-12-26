Redstar Gold (RGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Redstar Gold Corp (CVE:RGC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 491000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

About Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

