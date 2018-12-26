RefToken Price Up 30.9% This Week (REF)

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, RefToken has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. One RefToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00018255 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and OKEx. RefToken has a total market capitalization of $519,667.00 and approximately $34,643.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.05 or 0.11923658 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000299 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028535 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

RefToken Token Profile

RefToken (CRYPTO:REF) is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 745,939 tokens. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RefToken is reftoken.io. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

