Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) Receives $1.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLS. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ RGLS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,257. The company has a market cap of $7.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.80. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.28.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 311.60% and a negative net margin of 75,823.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 396.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,512 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.82% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

