Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $973,000 in Spotify (SPOT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.10% of Spotify at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth $4,215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth $6,459,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth $1,806,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth $23,030,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOT opened at $107.75 on Wednesday. Spotify has a 12 month low of $103.29 and a 12 month high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Spotify from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.54.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

