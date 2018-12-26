Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $20.46 Million Position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (CMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 283,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.84% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH worth $20,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMO opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.31.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, October 29th.

In other news, Director John L. Bernard purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,113 shares in the company, valued at $377,079.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert R. Spears, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,609.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,900. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

