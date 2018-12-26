Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $20.96 Million Holdings in Titan International Inc (TWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.71% of Titan International worth $20,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its holdings in Titan International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in shares of Titan International by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 82,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Titan International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 301,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

TWI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Titan International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of TWI opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Titan International Inc has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $14.53.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $384.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Titan International’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

