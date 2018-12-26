Renasant Corp. (RNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of RNST stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 175,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,956. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Renasant has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $49.78.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.71%.

In other Renasant news, insider Bartow Morgan, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $823,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 346,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,417,899.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bartow Morgan, Jr. bought 16,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.96 per share, with a total value of $534,841.92. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 346,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,421,365.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,435 in the last ninety days. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Renasant by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,098,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,909,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,353,000 after purchasing an additional 83,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Renasant by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Renasant by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,713,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,627,000 after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.