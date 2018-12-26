Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Silgan (SLGN)

Silgan (NASDAQ: SLGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/25/2018 – Silgan was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2018 – Silgan was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/13/2018 – Silgan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Silgan's anticipates fourth-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings guidance of 34 to 39 cents per share including approximately $15 million of unfavorable impact from lower overhead absorption. This resulted from the planned inventory reduction in the metal container business to be completed in the fourth quarter. For 2018, the company has slashed its adjusted earnings per share guidance to $2.03-$2.08. Silgan Holdings is witnessing significant volume declines in its largest business, food cans. Industry overcapacity, weakness in soup category is affecting volumes. Moreover, closure of a fruit processing plant on the West Coast and the competitive loss of another customer led to lower volumes. Silgan’s margins in fiscal 2018 will be impacted by increased spending at the Fort Smith plant, inflated material and freight costs. The company has underperformed the industry to which it belongs to over the past year.”

12/8/2018 – Silgan was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2018 – Silgan was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/1/2018 – Silgan was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/29/2018 – Silgan had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Silgan had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 62,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,371. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $31.05.

Get Silgan Holdings Inc alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, VP Robert B. Lewis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 398,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,593,318.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert B. Lewis sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $470,866.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 361,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,185.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after purchasing an additional 100,755 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 79,694 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,538,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,420,000 after purchasing an additional 160,928 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.