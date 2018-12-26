Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/20/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

12/14/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

12/6/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/17/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

11/14/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/8/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

11/7/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Shares of XOG stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $724.13 million, a P/E ratio of 129.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $17.42.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 251,736 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 158,110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

