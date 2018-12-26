Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.40

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$68.40 and last traded at C$68.76, with a volume of 275500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$70.26.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.06.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.74999999021492 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.29%.

About Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

