Reviewing Acuity Brands (AYI) & ExeLED (ELED)

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) and ExeLED (OTCMKTS:ELED) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Acuity Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Acuity Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of ExeLED shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Acuity Brands has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExeLED has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Acuity Brands and ExeLED, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acuity Brands 2 5 5 0 2.25 ExeLED 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acuity Brands presently has a consensus target price of $155.89, indicating a potential upside of 48.48%. Given Acuity Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Acuity Brands is more favorable than ExeLED.

Profitability

This table compares Acuity Brands and ExeLED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acuity Brands 9.50% 20.30% 11.70% ExeLED -19,547.07% N/A -3,122.32%

Dividends

Acuity Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. ExeLED does not pay a dividend. Acuity Brands pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acuity Brands and ExeLED’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acuity Brands $3.68 billion 1.14 $349.60 million $8.22 12.77 ExeLED $50,000.00 9.98 -$4.01 million N/A N/A

Acuity Brands has higher revenue and earnings than ExeLED.

Summary

Acuity Brands beats ExeLED on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It also provides light emitting diode drivers, power supplies, modular wiring, sensors, glass, and inverters, as well as services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems. The company markets its products under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Antique Street Lamps, Sunoptics, eldoLED, Distech Controls, nLight, ROAM, Sensor Switch, Power Sentry, IOTA, and Atrius brands. It serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, national accounts, system integrators, utility distributors, value-added resellers, digital retailers, government entities and municipalities, lighting showrooms, developers, original equipment manufacturers, and energy service companies, as well as the new construction, renovation, and maintenance and repair markets. The company sells its products through independent sales agents, electrical distributors, system integrators, and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distribution centers, regional warehouses, and commercial warehouses. Acuity Brands, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About ExeLED

ExeLED Holdings Inc. designs, develops, enhances, and markets commercial grade illumination products that use LED's as their light source in the continental United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures, and wall sconces. Its products are installed in various settings, including commercial office space, financial trading floors, health care facilities, museums, schools, restaurants, retail stores, and other public locations. ExeLED Holdings Inc. sells its products through third-party sales agencies. The company was formerly known as Energie Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ExeLED Holdings Inc. in November 2015. ExeLED Holdings Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Arvada, Colorado.

