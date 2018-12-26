Reviewing Cool (AWSM) and EACO (EACO)

Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) and EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cool and EACO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $23.39 million 0.44 -$4.67 million N/A N/A EACO $193.28 million 0.32 $6.94 million N/A N/A

EACO has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Cool shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 97.9% of EACO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cool and EACO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool -37.66% -158.88% -42.24% EACO 3.58% 17.87% 9.54%

Volatility and Risk

Cool has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EACO has a beta of -1.39, indicating that its share price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cool and EACO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 0 0 N/A EACO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

EACO beats Cool on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.

EACO Company Profile

EACO Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc., distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products. The company supplies parts used in the manufacture of products in a range of industries, including aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine. It also provides customized services and solutions for various production needs comprising special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, integrated supply programs, and others. The company sells its products primarily to the original equipment manufacturers through its sales representatives and distribution centers; and through its Website. EACO Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

