Reviewing CSI Compressco (CCLP) & Recon Technology (RCON)

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) and Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

This table compares CSI Compressco and Recon Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSI Compressco $295.57 million 0.34 -$40.45 million ($1.17) -1.94 Recon Technology $12.80 million 0.70 -$6.65 million N/A N/A

Recon Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CSI Compressco.

Risk & Volatility

CSI Compressco has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recon Technology has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CSI Compressco and Recon Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSI Compressco 0 3 0 0 2.00 Recon Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

CSI Compressco currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 230.40%. Recon Technology has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.64%. Given CSI Compressco’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CSI Compressco is more favorable than Recon Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of CSI Compressco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Recon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CSI Compressco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Recon Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CSI Compressco and Recon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSI Compressco -11.45% -54.97% -5.36% Recon Technology -52.50% -41.66% -27.09%

Dividends

CSI Compressco pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 33.0%. Recon Technology does not pay a dividend. CSI Compressco pays out -64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CSI Compressco beats Recon Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production enhancing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, the company offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. Additionally, the company offers oilfield waste water treatment solutions and related chemicals; and oily sludge disposal solutions. Recon Technology, Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.