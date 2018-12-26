Reviewing GrubHub (GRUB) and CDK Global (CDK)

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

CDK Global pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. GrubHub does not pay a dividend. CDK Global pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CDK Global has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares GrubHub and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrubHub 14.83% 10.64% 7.89% CDK Global 17.23% -173.86% 15.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GrubHub and CDK Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrubHub $683.07 million 9.01 $98.98 million $0.98 69.22 CDK Global $2.27 billion 2.55 $380.80 million $3.04 14.80

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than GrubHub. CDK Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrubHub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of GrubHub shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of GrubHub shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of CDK Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GrubHub and CDK Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrubHub 2 11 11 1 2.44 CDK Global 0 2 2 0 2.50

GrubHub currently has a consensus target price of $127.10, suggesting a potential upside of 87.35%. CDK Global has a consensus target price of $72.25, suggesting a potential upside of 60.56%. Given GrubHub’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GrubHub is more favorable than CDK Global.

Risk & Volatility

GrubHub has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDK Global has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GrubHub beats CDK Global on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 650,000 menus from restaurants in 50 states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive Web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website design and hosting services for restaurants. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to GrubHub Inc. in February 2014. GrubHub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc. provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions, such as the management of digital advertising spend for automotive retailers, automotive retailer associations, and OEMs; and professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 28,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

