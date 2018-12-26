Reviewing INPEX CORP/ADR (IPXHY) and Africa Oil (AOIFF)

INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) and Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of INPEX CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INPEX CORP/ADR and Africa Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INPEX CORP/ADR $8.43 billion 1.51 $363.25 million N/A N/A Africa Oil N/A N/A -$4.53 million N/A N/A

INPEX CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Africa Oil.

Profitability

This table compares INPEX CORP/ADR and Africa Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INPEX CORP/ADR 4.72% 3.95% 2.92% Africa Oil N/A -5.10% -4.95%

Dividends

INPEX CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Africa Oil does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for INPEX CORP/ADR and Africa Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INPEX CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Africa Oil 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

INPEX CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Africa Oil has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

INPEX CORP/ADR beats Africa Oil on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

INPEX CORP/ADR Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc. The company holds interests in approximately 70 projects in approximately 20 countries; and owns a natural gas pipeline network of 1,500 kilometers. As of March 31, 2018, its proved reserves were 2,747 million barrels for crude oil, condensate, and LPG; and 5,976 billion cubic feet for natural gas. Inpex Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp. in August 2007. Africa Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

