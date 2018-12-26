Reviewing Magna-Lab (MAGAA) & Natus Medical (BABY)

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) and Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Natus Medical and Magna-Lab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical $500.97 million 2.16 -$20.29 million $1.45 22.10 Magna-Lab N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

Magna-Lab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natus Medical.

Risk and Volatility

Natus Medical has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magna-Lab has a beta of 17.52, suggesting that its share price is 1,652% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Natus Medical and Magna-Lab, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 Magna-Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natus Medical presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.63%. Given Natus Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Natus Medical is more favorable than Magna-Lab.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Natus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Natus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Magna-Lab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natus Medical and Magna-Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical -3.53% 11.34% 6.93% Magna-Lab N/A N/A -2,947.37%

Summary

Natus Medical beats Magna-Lab on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The company provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. It offers diagnostic electroencephalography (EEG), ambulatory EEG, and long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, intra-operative monitoring, and diagnostic and monitoring transcranial doppler ultrasound technology systems. The company also provides hearing screening products to screen the hearing; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. In addition, it offers jaundice management products to treat jaundice; brain injury products to diagnose the severity of brain injury; NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); and essential products used in the everyday operation of NICU. Further, the company provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. Natus Medical Incorporated was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Magna-Lab Company Profile

Magna-Lab Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and merge with an operating company. Previously, the company was engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of disposable medical devices to enhance the effectiveness of magnetic resonance imaging in detection and diagnosis of heart disease. Magna-Lab Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Plainview, New York. Magna-Lab Inc. is a subsidiary of Magna Acquisition LLC.

