Reviewing Model N (MODN) and SVMK (SVMK)

Model N (NYSE:MODN) and SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 2 5 0 2.71 SVMK 0 3 4 0 2.57

Model N presently has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 73.03%. SVMK has a consensus target price of $14.86, indicating a potential upside of 36.93%. Given Model N’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Model N is more favorable than SVMK.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $154.63 million 2.66 -$28.20 million ($0.73) -17.95 SVMK N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SVMK has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Model N.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of SVMK shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Model N shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and SVMK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -18.24% -54.52% -12.87% SVMK N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Model N beats SVMK on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.

