Reviewing Veracyte (VCYT) & CBA Florida (CBAI)

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) and CBA Florida (OTCMKTS:CBAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Veracyte and CBA Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte -33.00% -65.73% -33.89% CBA Florida N/A -21.99% -18.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Veracyte shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Veracyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of CBA Florida shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Veracyte and CBA Florida, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte 0 2 2 0 2.50 CBA Florida 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veracyte presently has a consensus target price of $12.10, suggesting a potential upside of 8.81%. Given Veracyte’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veracyte is more favorable than CBA Florida.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veracyte and CBA Florida’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte $71.95 million 6.27 -$31.00 million ($0.91) -12.22 CBA Florida $5.26 million 1.60 $400,000.00 N/A N/A

CBA Florida has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veracyte.

Risk & Volatility

Veracyte has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBA Florida has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veracyte beats CBA Florida on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The company's products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Veracyte, Inc. sells its products through product specialists, institutional managers, account managers, and medical science specialists. Veracyte, Inc. has research collaboration agreement with Loxo Oncology to develop medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

CBA Florida Company Profile

CBA Florida, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided umbilical cord blood and cord tissue stem cell processing and storage to families in the United States. The company was formerly known as Cord Blood America, Inc. and changed its name to CBA Florida, Inc. in May 2018. CBA Florida, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

