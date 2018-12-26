Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CVE:RVV) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 25800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

WARNING: “Revive Therapeutics (RVV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/revive-therapeutics-rvv-hits-new-52-week-low-at-0-09-2.html.

About Revive Therapeutics (CVE:RVV)

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. focuses on the development and commercialization of various drugs in Canada. The company develops REV-002, a bucillamine that has completed Phase II-A clinical studies for the treatment of acute gout flares. Its product pipeline also includes REV-004, a bucillamine for the treatment of cystinurial.

Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Revive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.