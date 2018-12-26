Rocky Brands (RCKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $175.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

