Ruff Achieves Market Cap of $7.93 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and $359,194.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,840,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 940,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

