RUS DIV/ETF (RDV) Announces $0.34 Interim Dividend

RUS DIV/ETF (ASX:RDV) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.338 per share on Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st.
RDV traded up A$0.23 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, hitting A$25.72 ($18.24). 6,193 shares of the company traded hands.
