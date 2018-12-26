RUSCRPBETF/ETF to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.15 (RCB)

RUSCRPBETF/ETF (ASX:RCB) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st.
RCB traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching A$20.19 ($14.32). The company had a trading volume of 16,765 shares.
