Ryanair (RYAAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.56

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.56 and last traded at $68.04, with a volume of 4762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 17.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,889,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,491,000 after purchasing an additional 79,755 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its holdings in Ryanair by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 4,161,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,666,000 after purchasing an additional 295,462 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

