Safestore Holdings Plc (SAFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 591.67 ($7.73).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Get Safestore alerts:

Shares of LON:SAFE traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 534.50 ($6.98). 57,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,381. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 360 ($4.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 528 ($6.90).

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 146 stores at 31 October 2018, comprising 119 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 67 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol) and 27 wholly owned stores in the Paris region.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.