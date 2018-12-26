SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($7.50) Per Share

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Analysts at Leerink Swann increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SAGE Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 19th. Leerink Swann analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($7.50) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.51). Leerink Swann currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ FY2019 earnings at ($11.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.80) EPS.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.97) earnings per share.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $210.00 price objective on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.58.

SAGE opened at $83.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.73. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $195.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,999,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,085,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,121,000 after purchasing an additional 262,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,085,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,121,000 after purchasing an additional 262,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,598,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,162,000 after purchasing an additional 34,389 shares during the period.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.