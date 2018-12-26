SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (SCHYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st.

Get SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR alerts:

SCHYY opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $63.05.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue; and luxury and mid-market retail malls with approximately 800 shops.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.