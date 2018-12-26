Sarama Resources (SWA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sarama Resources Company Profile (CVE:SWA)

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the South Houndé project that is located in south-west Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

