Scor Se (SCRYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Scor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 79,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.66. Scor has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $4.92.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

