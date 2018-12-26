Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.96

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.96 and last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 557542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.54.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.10 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 59.30%.
In other news, insider Michael C. Lukemire sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $709,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,249.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.
