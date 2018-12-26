SendGrid Inc (SEND) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

SEND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SendGrid from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SendGrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. First Analysis lowered SendGrid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SendGrid from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Get SendGrid alerts:

In related news, CFO Yancey L. Spruill sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $2,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sameer Dholakia sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $533,645.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,171 shares of company stock worth $7,310,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SendGrid by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in SendGrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in SendGrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SendGrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in SendGrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SendGrid stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,960. SendGrid has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -207.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. SendGrid had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SendGrid will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About SendGrid

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for SendGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SendGrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.