Sentinel Protocol Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $1.13 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006638 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,992,427 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @s_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinelprotocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex, Bibox, Upbit, DDEX, GDAC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.