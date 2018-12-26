Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.67

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 1397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQBG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th.

Get Sequential Brands Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 101.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $40.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sequential Brands Group Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leonard Stewart, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,441.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 46,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $34,754.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 410,577 shares of company stock worth $388,589. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sequential Brands Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,851 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sequential Brands Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sequential Brands Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,363 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group in the second quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,580,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 198,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.67” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/sequential-brands-group-sqbg-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-67.html.

About Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequential Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequential Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.