ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.06

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.06 and last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 79108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

SFBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Hovde Group raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.07 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 19.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.72%.

In other news, Director Irma Loya Tuder bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $99,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $118,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,405.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth $250,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $252,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

