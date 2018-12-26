SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,406,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,210,000 after acquiring an additional 375,171 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 30.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30,429 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUBI shares. Maxim Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $240,793.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CUBI opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. Customers Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

