SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 121,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,242,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,211 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 102,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.02 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.28.

In other news, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $198,369.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,217.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lainie Cooney sold 31,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $34,217.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,446 shares of company stock valued at $618,121. Insiders own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APRN stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.16. Blue Apron Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.20 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 75.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc engages in making home cooking accessible. It involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M. Papas, and Matthew B. Salzberg in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

