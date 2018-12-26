SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,008 Shares of United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 16.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 328.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 18.5% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 151,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 13.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sean Griffin bought 18,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $231,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,346.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $112,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $55.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Buckingham Research set a $41.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $50.55. The company has a market cap of $511.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.14). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

