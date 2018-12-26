Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.64

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 27176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHLX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 215.59% and a net margin of 80.40%. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 9.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Finally, MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

