Shire (SHPG) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price target on shares of Shire and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $195.00 target price on shares of Shire and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Shire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Shire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHPG opened at $169.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Shire has a twelve month low of $123.73 and a twelve month high of $182.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. Shire had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 30.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shire will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Shire by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Shire by 42.7% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shire by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Shire by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shire by 3.1% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

