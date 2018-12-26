Short Interest in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (CVRS) Grows By 4.0%

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,268,827 shares, an increase of 4.0% from the November 30th total of 12,759,588 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.8 days. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 77,829 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,248,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 751,699 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 1,328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 232,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 216,551 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,974,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth $409,000.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th.
Shares of CVRS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,333. Corindus Vascular Robotics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.65.
Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million.
About Corindus Vascular Robotics
Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures.
