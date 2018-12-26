Short Interest in eMagin Co. (EMAN) Increases By 9.9%

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 864,941 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 787,297 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,418 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. 100,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,320. eMagin has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on eMagin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

