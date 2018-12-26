Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI) Grows By 23.0%

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 292,426 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 237,707 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,267 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 3,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,584. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 194,078 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 267,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 122,906 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI) Grows By 23.0%” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/short-interest-in-superior-drilling-products-inc-sdpi-grows-by-23-0.html.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.