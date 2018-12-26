Sierra Oncology Inc (SRRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.23). Sierra Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 320,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.68 and a quick ratio of 14.68. The firm has a market cap of $84.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.72. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

In other Sierra Oncology news, Director Andrew R. Allen bought 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 386,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 70,724 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 60,926 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sierra Oncology by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 548,591 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 173.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 394,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 250,267 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 50.6% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,720,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 913,527 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer.

