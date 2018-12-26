Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SWIR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. 1,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,445. The firm has a market cap of $471.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sierra Wireless’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 80.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,575 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 55.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,797 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 13.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 104,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth about $284,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

