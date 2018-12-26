Silver Spruce Resources (SSE) Stock Price Down 25%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc (CVE:SSE)’s share price traded down 25% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 112,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 99,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,306.44, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.08.

About Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and other base and precious minerals, as well as rare earth elements. Its flagship projects include the Kay Mine project covering an area of 470.84 acres located in Yavapai Country, Arizona, the United States; and the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectares situated in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

