Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $877.87 Million

Brokerages expect Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) to announce $877.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $877.74 million to $878.00 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported sales of $734.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $766.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 427.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 420,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 257,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBGI traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,901. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

